Porter la Vezouze Restitution Étang d’Emberménil Emberménil

Emberménil

Porter la Vezouze Restitution

Étang d’Emberménil Rue de l’Étang Emberménil Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-06-16 16:30:00

fin : 2026-06-16

Date(s) :

2026-06-16

Le Service Culture de Vezouze en Piémont vous donne rendez-vous pour participer au temps festif de fin de la Résidence artistique Porter la Vezouze , composé par les artistes Delphine Gatinois, Kiswinsida Olivier Gansaore, danseur, Henry Grillot, musicien et Marion Kuenemann, costumière. Au programme: danse, création musicale, arts visuels et costume collectif, alors on vous donne rendez-vous ! Entrée libre.Tout public

0 .

Étang d’Emberménil Rue de l’Étang Emberménil 54370 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 71 45 84 charlotte.benard@ccvp.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Service Culture de Vezouze en Piémont invites you to take part in the festive end-of-residency event Porter la Vezouze , featuring artists Delphine Gatinois, Kiswinsida Olivier Gansaore, dancer, Henry Grillot, musician and Marion Kuenemann, costume designer. On the program: dance, musical creation, visual arts and collective costume, so we look forward to seeing you there! Admission free.

L’événement Porter la Vezouze Restitution Emberménil a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS