Buhl-Lorraine

Portes ouvertes du club d’aéromodélisme

5 allée Henri Metz Aérodrome Henri Metz Buhl-Lorraine Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-17 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-17 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-17

Le club ouvre grand ses portes pour vous faire découvrir le monde fascinant de l’aéromodélisme. Venez admirer des démonstrations d’avions radiocommandés en vol, discuter avec des passionnés, et pourquoi pas vous initier en double commande.

Accès libre pour tous, via le chemin du stade de football à l’arrière de l’aérodrome.Tout public

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5 allée Henri Metz Aérodrome Henri Metz Buhl-Lorraine 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 56 42 95 aeromodelisme.sarrebourg@gmail.com

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English :

The club opens its doors wide to introduce you to the fascinating world of model aircraft. Come and admire demonstrations of radio-controlled aircraft in flight, chat with enthusiasts, and why not try your hand at dual control.

Free access for all, via the soccer stadium path at the rear of the airfield.

L’événement Portes ouvertes du club d’aéromodélisme Buhl-Lorraine a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG