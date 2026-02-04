PRINTEMPS DES CIMETIÈRES VISITE DÉCALÉE SI LE CAMPO M’ÉTAIT CONTÉ Campo Santo Perpignan

PRINTEMPS DES CIMETIÈRES VISITE DÉCALÉE SI LE CAMPO M’ÉTAIT CONTÉ

Campo Santo 6 Rue Amiral Ribeil Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 11:00:00

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Au Campo Santo, à l’occasion LE PRINTEMPS DES CIMETIÈRES un événement national dédié au

patrimoine funéraire et à la découverte des cimetières. Le service Ville d’art et d’histoire y participe et vous propose une

visite originale.

.

Campo Santo 6 Rue Amiral Ribeil Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At Campo Santo, on the occasion of LE PRINTEMPS DES CIMETIÈRES : a national event dedicated to

funerary heritage and the discovery of cemeteries. The Ville d?art et d?histoire department is taking part, offering you an original

original tour.

L’événement PRINTEMPS DES CIMETIÈRES VISITE DÉCALÉE SI LE CAMPO M’ÉTAIT CONTÉ Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME