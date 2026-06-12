Bédarieux

PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF

1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

18h à 22h

Projection du film Ay Carmela

Performance artistique autour de Sevillana del Exilio,

échange avec le public et apéritif convivial

Salle Achille Bex

18h à 22h

Projection du film Ay Carmela

Performance artistique autour de Sevillana del Exilio,

échange avec le public et apéritif convivial

Salle Achille Bex .

1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 59 59

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

6pm to 10pm

Screening of the film Ay Carmela

Performance of Sevillana del Exilio,

exchange with the audience and convivial aperitif

Achille Bex Hall

L’événement PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB