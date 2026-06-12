PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF Bédarieux
PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF Bédarieux dimanche 2 août 2026.
Bédarieux
PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF
1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
18h à 22h
Projection du film Ay Carmela
Performance artistique autour de Sevillana del Exilio,
échange avec le public et apéritif convivial
Salle Achille Bex
18h à 22h
Projection du film Ay Carmela
Performance artistique autour de Sevillana del Exilio,
échange avec le public et apéritif convivial
Salle Achille Bex .
1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 59 59
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
6pm to 10pm
Screening of the film Ay Carmela
Performance of Sevillana del Exilio,
exchange with the audience and convivial aperitif
Achille Bex Hall
L’événement PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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