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PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF Bédarieux

PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF Bédarieux dimanche 2 août 2026.

Adresse : 1 Place Albert Thomas

Ville : 34600 Bédarieux

Département : Hérault

Début : dimanche 2 août 2026

Fin : dimanche 2 août 2026

Tarif :

Bédarieux

PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF

1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02
fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :
2026-08-02

18h à 22h
Projection du film Ay Carmela
Performance artistique autour de Sevillana del Exilio,
échange avec le public et apéritif convivial
Salle Achille Bex
18h à 22h
Projection du film Ay Carmela
Performance artistique autour de Sevillana del Exilio,
échange avec le public et apéritif convivial
Salle Achille Bex   .

1 Place Albert Thomas Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 59 59 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

6pm to 10pm
Screening of the film Ay Carmela
Performance of Sevillana del Exilio,
exchange with the audience and convivial aperitif
Achille Bex Hall

L’événement PROJECTION DE AY CARMELA , ÉCHANGE ET APÉRITIF Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Bédarieux (Hérault)