Projection Dieuze Lol 2.0

15 Les Salines Royales Dieuze Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-03-18 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-22

Date(s) :

2026-03-18 2026-03-20 2026-03-21 2026-03-22

LOL 2.0

Genre Comédie | Durée 1h40 | Pays France

Réalisation Lisa Azuelos | Avec Sophie Marceau, Thaïs Alessandrin, Vincent Elbaz

Synopsis Anne profite enfin de sa liberté après le départ de ses enfants. Mais tout bascule quand sa fille Louise, revient vivre chez elle

après un échec professionnel et sentimental. Et comme une surprise n’arrive jamais seule, son fils Théo lui annonce qu’elle va devenir

grand-mère ! Entre chocs générationnels, rêves en mutation et nouveaux élans amoureux… Anne comprend que la vie ne suit jamais

tout à fait le plan prévu, et qu’à tout âge, on continue toujours d’apprendre à grandir.Tout public

15 Les Salines Royales Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 86 06 07

English :

LOL 2.0

Genre Comedy | Running time 1h40 | Country France

Directed by Lisa Azuelos | Starring Sophie Marceau, Thaïs Alessandrin, Vincent Elbaz

Synopsis: Anne is finally enjoying her freedom after the departure of her children. But everything changes when her daughter Louise returns to live with her

after a professional and sentimental failure. And to make matters worse, her son Théo announces that she is to become a

grandmother! Between generational shocks, changing dreams and new love affairs? Anne understands that life never quite goes

and that, at any age, we’re still learning to grow.

L’événement Projection Dieuze Lol 2.0 Dieuze a été mis à jour le 2026-01-30 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS