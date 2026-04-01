Châtillon-sur-Indre

Projection jeune public conte musical

5 Place du Vieux Château Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2026-04-22 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-22

Date(s) :

2026-04-22

Le spectacle revisite Le Carnaval des animaux de Camille Saint-Saëns, à partir d’une formation plus légère, réunissant un quatuor et une conteuse.

Une enquête menée à partir de portraits robots d’animaux, d’indices récoltés par des enfants et de mystérieux musiciens, pour essayer d’élucider une affaire d’évasion …

Dès 7 ans.

Projection sur grand écran à la Micro-Folie. Sur réservation obligatoire .

5 Place du Vieux Château Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 47 83 27 79 chatillon.tourisme@gmail.com

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English :

The show revisits Camille Saint-Saëns?s Le Carnaval des animaux, using a lighter formation featuring a quartet and a storyteller.

L’événement Projection jeune public conte musical Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry