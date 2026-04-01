Projection jeune public conte musical Châtillon-sur-Indre
Projection jeune public conte musical Châtillon-sur-Indre mercredi 22 avril 2026.
Châtillon-sur-Indre
Projection jeune public conte musical
5 Place du Vieux Château Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2026-04-22 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-22
Date(s) :
2026-04-22
Le spectacle revisite Le Carnaval des animaux de Camille Saint-Saëns, à partir d’une formation plus légère, réunissant un quatuor et une conteuse.
Une enquête menée à partir de portraits robots d’animaux, d’indices récoltés par des enfants et de mystérieux musiciens, pour essayer d’élucider une affaire d’évasion …
Dès 7 ans.
Projection sur grand écran à la Micro-Folie. Sur réservation obligatoire .
5 Place du Vieux Château Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 47 83 27 79 chatillon.tourisme@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The show revisits Camille Saint-Saëns?s Le Carnaval des animaux, using a lighter formation featuring a quartet and a storyteller.
L’événement Projection jeune public conte musical Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry
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