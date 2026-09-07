UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Grande-Synthe

RACONTE-MOI UNE HISTOIRE, Médiathèque Nelson Mandela, Grande-Synthe

vendredi 9 octobre 2026 · Médiathèque Nelson Mandela · Grande-Synthe

RACONTE-MOI UNE HISTOIRE, Médiathèque Nelson Mandela, Grande-Synthe

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 9 octobre 2026
Fin
vendredi 9 octobre 2026
Lieu
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela
Adresse
12 Place de l'Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe
Ville
59760 Grande-Synthe
Département
Nord
Tarif
Entrée libre, sur inscription

RACONTE-MOI UNE HISTOIRE Vendredi 9 octobre, 10h30 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Nord

Entrée libre, sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-09T10:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-09T11:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-09T10:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-09T11:30:00+02:00

Nouveau ! Découvrez le Tapis lecture.

Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03 28 23 66 30 »}]
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Ville de Grande-Synthe

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