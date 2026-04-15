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Rando 1/2 journée, Le Millepattes, Servon

Rando 1/2 journée, Le Millepattes, Servon

Rando 1/2 journée, Le Millepattes, Servon jeudi 21 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le Millepattes

Adresse : 15 rue de la Poste - 77170 Servon

Ville : 77170 Servon

Département : France métropolitaine

Début : jeudi 21 mai 2026

Fin : jeudi 21 mai 2026

Rando 1/2 journée Jeudi 21 mai, 08h30 Le Millepattes France métropolitaine

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-21T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-21T13:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-21T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-21T13:00:00+02:00

Stationnement : Parking : Impasse Victor Hugo à Coubert
Distance : 12 km – Dénivelé : 104 m
Responsables: Marc 06 42 19 52 85 / Bruno 06 87 24 91 55

Découvrir le parcours sur SityTrail

Le Millepattes 15 rue de la Poste – 77170 Servon Servon 77170 France métropolitaine [{« link »: « https://www.sitytrail.com/fr/editor/trails/3214906/ »}]
Coubert et Soignolles

À voir aussi à Servon (France métropolitaine)