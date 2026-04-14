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Rando Sportive, Le Millepattes, Servon

Rando Sportive, Le Millepattes, Servon

Rando Sportive, Le Millepattes, Servon mardi 12 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le Millepattes

Adresse : 15 rue de la Poste - 77170 Servon

Ville : 77170 Servon

Département : France métropolitaine

Début : mardi 12 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 12 mai 2026

Rando Sportive Mardi 12 mai, 08h00 Le Millepattes France métropolitaine

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-12T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-12T17:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-12T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-12T17:30:00+02:00

Stationnement : Parking Waze : « Route de Cheptainville – Lardy « 
Distance : 21 km – Dénivelé : 556 m
Responsables : J. Luc 06 98 48 02 23 / Marc 06 42 19 52 85

Découvrir le parcours sur SityTrail

Le Millepattes 15 rue de la Poste – 77170 Servon Servon 77170 France métropolitaine [{« link »: « https://www.sitytrail.com/fr/trails/3996517-cheptainville–jc-99-x-lardy-x-chamarande-21-km-560-m/ »}]
Lardy – Chamarande

À voir aussi à Servon (France métropolitaine)