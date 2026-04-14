Rando Sportive, Le Millepattes, Servon
Rando Sportive, Le Millepattes, Servon mardi 12 mai 2026.
Rando Sportive Mardi 12 mai, 08h00 Le Millepattes France métropolitaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-12T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-12T17:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-12T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-12T17:30:00+02:00
Stationnement : Parking Waze : « Route de Cheptainville – Lardy «
Distance : 21 km – Dénivelé : 556 m
Responsables : J. Luc 06 98 48 02 23 / Marc 06 42 19 52 85
Découvrir le parcours sur SityTrail
Le Millepattes 15 rue de la Poste – 77170 Servon Servon 77170 France métropolitaine [{« link »: « https://www.sitytrail.com/fr/trails/3996517-cheptainville–jc-99-x-lardy-x-chamarande-21-km-560-m/ »}]
Lardy – Chamarande
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