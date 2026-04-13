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Rando journée, Le Millepattes, Servon

Rando journée, Le Millepattes, Servon

Rando journée, Le Millepattes, Servon mardi 26 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le Millepattes

Adresse : 15 rue de la Poste - 77170 Servon

Ville : 77170 Servon

Département : France métropolitaine

Début : mardi 26 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 26 mai 2026

Rando journée Mardi 26 mai, 08h00 Le Millepattes France métropolitaine

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-26T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-26T17:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-26T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-26T17:30:00+02:00

Stationnement : Parking du Vert Galand à Fontainebleau
Distance : 18,9 km – Dénivelé : 402 m
Responsables : Jean. Marc 06 60 36 24 56 / Jean. Jacques 06 22 46 00 99

Découvrir le parcours sur SityTrail

Le Millepattes 15 rue de la Poste – 77170 Servon Servon 77170 France métropolitaine [{« link »: « https://www.sitytrail.com/fr/trails/4709885-fontainebleau–jc-110-fontainebleau-recloses-/ »}]
Fontainebleau Recloses

À voir aussi à Servon (France métropolitaine)