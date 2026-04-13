Rando journée, Le Millepattes, Servon
Rando journée, Le Millepattes, Servon mardi 26 mai 2026.
Rando journée Mardi 26 mai, 08h00 Le Millepattes France métropolitaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-26T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-26T17:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-26T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-26T17:30:00+02:00
Stationnement : Parking du Vert Galand à Fontainebleau
Distance : 18,9 km – Dénivelé : 402 m
Responsables : Jean. Marc 06 60 36 24 56 / Jean. Jacques 06 22 46 00 99
Découvrir le parcours sur SityTrail
Le Millepattes 15 rue de la Poste – 77170 Servon Servon 77170 France métropolitaine [{« link »: « https://www.sitytrail.com/fr/trails/4709885-fontainebleau–jc-110-fontainebleau-recloses-/ »}]
Fontainebleau Recloses
À voir aussi à Servon (France métropolitaine)
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