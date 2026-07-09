RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER Taurinya
lundi 17 août 2026 · Taurinya
Informations pratiques
Taurinya
RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER
Taurinya Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-17 08:30:00
fin : 2026-08-17 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-17
Plongeons dans la forêt, à la rencontre des nombreux vestiges témoignant de la fascinante histoire de l’exploitation minière qui a façonné et façonne encore la montagne sacrée catalane. Dénivelé 240 m / Circuit de 4 km environ / Niveau facile
Départ de Taurinya.
.
Taurinya 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let’s delve into the heart of the forest to discover the many remnants that bear witness to the fascinating history of mining—a history that has shaped, and continues to shape, Catalonia’s sacred mountain. Elevation gain: 240 m / Trail length: approximately 4 km / Easy level
Starting point: Taurinya.
L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER Taurinya a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO