RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE SENTIER DE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE JUJOLS ROC DE LA COSTA Taurinya
vendredi 21 août 2026 · Taurinya
Informations pratiques
Taurinya
RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE SENTIER DE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE JUJOLS ROC DE LA COSTA
Taurinya Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21 08:30:00
fin : 2026-08-21 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-21
Sur les flancs sud-est du mont Coronat, cheminons entre prairies, landes et forêts dans le territoire de cette Réserve naturelle (créée il y a 40 ans) aux paysages atypiques, à la faune et à la flore variées qui témoignent de la croisée des climats méditerranéen et montagnard et aux roches calcaires riches en fer à l’origine du marbre rouge.
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Taurinya 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
On the southeastern slopes of Mount Coronat, let’s wander through meadows, heaths, and forests within this nature reserve (established 40 years ago), which features unique landscapes, with diverse flora and fauna that reflect the interplay of Mediterranean and mountain climates, and iron-rich limestone formations that are the source of the red marble.
L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE SENTIER DE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE JUJOLS ROC DE LA COSTA Taurinya a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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