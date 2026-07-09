Informations pratiques

Taurinya

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER

Taurinya Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-24 08:30:00

fin : 2026-08-24 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-24

Plongeons dans la forêt, à la rencontre des nombreux vestiges témoignant de la fascinante histoire de l’exploitation minière qui a façonné et façonne encore la montagne sacrée catalane. Dénivelé 240 m / Circuit de 4 km environ / Niveau facile

Départ de Taurinya.

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Taurinya 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let’s delve into the heart of the forest to discover the many remnants that bear witness to the fascinating history of mining—a history that has shaped, and continues to shape, Catalonia’s sacred mountain. Elevation gain: 240 m / Trail length: approximately 4 km / Easy level

Starting point: Taurinya.

L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE EN FORET VERS LES VESTIGES MINIERS DU SALVER Taurinya a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO