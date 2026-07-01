RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE LE CANAL DE BOHERE ET L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA Codalet
lundi 20 juillet 2026 · Codalet
Informations pratiques
Codalet
RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE LE CANAL DE BOHERE ET L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 14:30:00
fin : 2026-07-20 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
Au pied du massif du Canigou, nous cheminons sur des sentiers ombragés dans la campagne de la vallée de la Llitera jusqu’à la célèbre abbaye romane de Saint Michel de Cuxa. Au fil de cette belle boucle le long du canal de Bohère, nous rencontrons un territoire riche en histoire monastique, minière et agricole.
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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
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English :
At the foot of the Canigou massif, we walk along shaded trails through the countryside of the Llitera Valley to the famous Romanesque abbey of Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa. Along this beautiful loop hike beside the Bohère Canal, we discover a region rich in monastic, mining, and agricultural history.
L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE LE CANAL DE BOHERE ET L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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