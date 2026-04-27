CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Codalet
CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Codalet mardi 28 juillet 2026.
Codalet
CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 65
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-28 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-28
Date(s) :
2026-07-28
Venez vibrer lors du concert d’ouverture du Festival Pablo Casals:
Orchestre du Festival Jean-Guihen Queyras, violoncelle Pierre Bleuse, direction
.
Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07 contact@festivalpablocasals.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and enjoy the opening concert of the Pablo Casals Festival:
Festival Orchestra Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello Pierre Bleuse, conductor
L’événement CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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