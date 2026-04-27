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CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Codalet

CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Codalet

CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Codalet mardi 28 juillet 2026.

Ville : 66500 Codalet

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mardi 28 juillet 2026

Fin : mardi 28 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif : 40 40 65 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Codalet

CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 65

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-28 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-28

Date(s) :
2026-07-28

Venez vibrer lors du concert d’ouverture du Festival Pablo Casals:
Orchestre du Festival Jean-Guihen Queyras, violoncelle Pierre Bleuse, direction
  .

Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07  contact@festivalpablocasals.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and enjoy the opening concert of the Pablo Casals Festival:
Festival Orchestra Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello Pierre Bleuse, conductor

L’événement CONCERT D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Codalet (Pyrénées-Orientales)