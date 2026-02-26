Codalet

JOURNÉES ROMANES

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-10 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

14h habiter en hauteur: tours résidentielles romanes/15h30 la tour et l’église Saint Amans de Teulet: topographie d’une villa languedocienne du Xe siècle/ 17h conclusion des journées

.

Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 27 40 contact@cuxa.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2 p.m. High living: Romanesque residential towers 3:30 p.m. The tower and church of Saint Amans de Teulet: topography of a 10th-century Languedoc villa 5 p.m. Conclusion of the day’s events

L’événement JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO