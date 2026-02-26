JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet
JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet jeudi 9 juillet 2026.
Codalet
JOURNÉES ROMANES
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif abonné
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-09 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-09
Date(s) :
2026-07-09
9h Les chapelles hautes de l’abbatiale de Cluny III/10h30 Chapelles et lieux de culte à deux niveaux/14h élever, révéler. Dispositif de mise en scène des reliques à l’époque romane/15h édifier un clocher dans les vallées pyrénéennes/17h le doyenné clunisien de Bezornay à l’époque romane: territoire et architecture/L’église de Bernay (Eure): une analyse d’archéologie du bâti 18h assemblée général
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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 27 40 contact@cuxa.org
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English :
9h Les chapelles hautes de l’abbatiale de Cluny III/10h30 Chapelles et lieux de culte à deux niveaux/14h élever, révéler. Staging relics in the Romanesque period/15h building a bell tower in the Pyrenean valleys/17h the Cluniac deanery of Bezornay in the Romanesque period: territory and architecture/L’église de Bernay (Eure): une analyse d’archéologie du bâti 18h general assembly
L’événement JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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