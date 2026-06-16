Codalet

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-28 14:30:00

fin : 2026-07-28 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-28

L’Abbaye de Saint-Michel est un ensemble architectural exceptionnel (X° XII° siècles) avec sa basilique, une des plus grandes et plus significatives églises pré-romanes d’Europe, son clocher roman lombard, sa crypte et son cloître roman.

Prévoir 5€ en plus pour l’accès à l’abbaye. Rdv à l’abbaye.

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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

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English :

The Abbey of Saint-Michel is an exceptional architectural complex (X%B0 12th%B0 centuries) featuring its basilica—one of the largest and most significant pre-Romanesque churches in Europe—its Lombard Romanesque bell tower, its crypt, and its Romanesque cloister.

Allow an extra 5? for access to the abbey. Meet at the abbey.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO