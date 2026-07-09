Informations pratiques

Codalet

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE LE CANAL DE BOHERE ET L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-10 14:30:00

fin : 2026-08-10 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-10

Au pied du massif du Canigou, nous cheminons sur des sentiers ombragés dans la campagne de la vallée de la Llitera jusqu’à la célèbre abbaye romane de Saint Michel de Cuxa. Au fil de cette belle boucle le long du canal de Bohère, nous rencontrons un territoire riche en histoire monastique, minière et agricole.

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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

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English :

At the foot of the Canigou massif, we walk along shaded trails through the countryside of the Llitera Valley to the famous Romanesque abbey of Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa. Along this beautiful loop hike beside the Bohère Canal, we discover a region rich in monastic, mining, and agricultural history.

L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE LE CANAL DE BOHERE ET L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO