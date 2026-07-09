Informations pratiques

Mosset

RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE PIC DU DORMIDOU, UN SOMMET TOUT DOUX

Mosset Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-25 14:30:00

fin : 2026-08-25 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-25

Pour tous les amateurs de grands espaces sans la difficulté des hauts sommets, une douce montée à travers landes de bruyères et forêts de pins jusqu’au paisible sommet du Dourmidou à 1834m d’altitude, qui servait autrefois de reposoir pour le bétail en été (d’où son nom le dortoir en catalan). Une vue à 360° sur les massif du Madrès, du Canigou et le Bugarach, en espérant le bonheur d’observe

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Mosset 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

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English :

For all lovers of the great outdoors who want to avoid the challenges of high peaks, a gentle climb through heathlands and pine forestspine forests to the peaceful summit of Dourmidou at an altitude of 1,834 meters, which once served as a resting place for livestock during the summer (hence its name: “the dormitory” in Catalan). A 360° view of the Madrés, Canigou, and Bugarach mountain ranges, with the hope of enjoying the sight of

L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE PIC DU DORMIDOU, UN SOMMET TOUT DOUX Mosset a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO