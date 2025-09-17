Randonnée Château-Garnier
Randonnée Château-Garnier vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Randonnée
Place Château-Garnier Vienne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05
fin : 2026-06-05
Date(s) :
2026-06-05
Randonnée proposée par l’Echappée Charloise. .
Place Château-Garnier 86350 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 89 85 75 55 foyercharlois@gmail.com
English : Randonnée
German : Randonnée
Italiano :
Espanol : Randonnée
L’événement Randonnée Château-Garnier a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou