Randonnée cyclotouriste : Fête du vélo, MARCHE COUVERT, CHAUNY
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-16T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-16T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-16T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-16T18:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/126764
MARCHE COUVERT PLACE DU MARCHE COUVERT CHAUNY 02300 Aisne Hauts-de-France christophecyclo02@gmail.com http://acct.chauny.com https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/126764
Organisation : ASSOC CHAUNOISE CYCLO Mai à vélo