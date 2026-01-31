Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo, LOCAL DES CYCLOS, PALINGES
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo, LOCAL DES CYCLOS, PALINGES vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo Vendredi 8 mai, 09h00 LOCAL DES CYCLOS Saône-et-Loire
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-08T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-08T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T18:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127676
LOCAL DES CYCLOS 2B ALLEE DES ERABLES PALINGES 71430 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté [{« type »: « email », « value »: « r.perche@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://cyclo-marche-palingeois.com »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127676 »}]
Organisation : LE CYCLO PALINGEOIS Mai à vélo
À voir aussi à Palinges (Saône-et-Loire)
- Atelier de peinture intuitive à la journée Les Créations d’Isa Palinges 18 avril 2026
- 97ème FOIRE EXPO À PALINGES Palinges 27 février 2027