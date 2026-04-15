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Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI a VELO VTT, DOMAINE DE STE-ROSE, NARBONNE

Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI a VELO VTT, DOMAINE DE STE-ROSE, NARBONNE

Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI a VELO VTT, DOMAINE DE STE-ROSE, NARBONNE dimanche 17 mai 2026.

Lieu : DOMAINE DE STE-ROSE

Adresse : CHEMIN DE SAINT CRESCENT

Ville : 11100 NARBONNE

Département : Aude

Début : dimanche 17 mai 2026

Fin : lundi 18 mai 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Randonnée cyclotouriste : MAI a VELO VTT Dimanche 17 mai, 08h00 DOMAINE DE STE-ROSE Aude

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-17T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-18T00:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-17T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-18T00:00:00+02:00

Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127520

DOMAINE DE STE-ROSE CHEMIN DE SAINT CRESCENT NARBONNE 11100 Aude Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « contact@randonneursnarbonnais.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.randonneursnarbonnais.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127520 »}]
Organisation : RANDONNEURS NARBONNAIS Mai à vélo

À voir aussi à Narbonne (Aude)