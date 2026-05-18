Castelnou

RIPAILLES SONORES

4 place de mallorca Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-06-05

fin : 2026-09-04

Date(s) :

2026-06-05 2026-09-04 2026-10-02

Les Ripailles Sonores du Bistrot de Castelnou sont de retour !

Vendredi 1er mai à partir de 18h, Plaça de Mallorca à Castelnou. Début du repas à 20h.

Paella géante (entrée + dessert -boissons non incluses-) 18€

Places limitées à 60 personnes Rés…

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4 place de mallorca Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 87 14 66 06

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Bistrot de Castelnou’s Ripailles Sonores are back!

Friday May 1st from 6pm, Plaça de Mallorca, Castelnou. Dinner starts at 8pm.

Giant paella (starter + dessert -drinks not included-) 18?

Places limited to 60 people: Res…

L’événement RIPAILLES SONORES Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR