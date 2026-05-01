LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU PRINTEMPS Castelnou
LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU PRINTEMPS Castelnou samedi 23 mai 2026.
Castelnou
LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU PRINTEMPS
Place du chateau Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – 6.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23
fin : 2026-05-24
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Quatre saisons au Château le programme du printemps:
Visite contée · Dim. 29 mars à 15h
· Le Château fait son cirque Sam. 18 avril (10h-18h) Spectacles aériens initiation au trapèze Atelier marionnette · Initiation aux arts du cirque Stand maqu…
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Place du chateau Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 69 20 chateaucastelnou@cd66.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Four seasons at the Château the spring program:
Storytelling tour Sun. March 29 at 3pm
– Le Château fait son cirque Sat. April 18 (10am 6pm) Aerial shows Introduction to trapeze Puppet workshop Introduction to circus arts Pimping stand…
L’événement LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU PRINTEMPS Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
À voir aussi à Castelnou (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- MARCHÉ HISTORIQUE FÊTE DE LA NATURE Castelnou 24 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DU VILLAGE DE CASTELNOU Castelnou 2 juin 2026
- RIPAILLES SONORES Castelnou 5 juin 2026
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU ÉTÉ Castelnou 27 juin 2026
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU AUTOMNE Castelnou 22 octobre 2026