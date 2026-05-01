Castelnou

LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU PRINTEMPS

Place du chateau Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – 6.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-23

fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Quatre saisons au Château le programme du printemps:

Visite contée · Dim. 29 mars à 15h

· Le Château fait son cirque Sam. 18 avril (10h-18h) Spectacles aériens initiation au trapèze Atelier marionnette · Initiation aux arts du cirque Stand maqu…

.

Place du chateau Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 69 20 chateaucastelnou@cd66.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Four seasons at the Château the spring program:

Storytelling tour Sun. March 29 at 3pm

– Le Château fait son cirque Sat. April 18 (10am 6pm) Aerial shows Introduction to trapeze Puppet workshop Introduction to circus arts Pimping stand…

L’événement LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU PRINTEMPS Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR