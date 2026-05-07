Roman de Renart, spectacle solo Château de Champagne-Mouton Champagne-Mouton

Champagne-Mouton

Roman de Renart, spectacle solo

Château de Champagne-Mouton 12 Impasse Saint-Martin Champagne-Mouton Charente

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 20 EUR

Libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-13 19:15:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-13

Roman de Renart est un spectacle solo d’1h10 mêlant conte, théâtre masqué et commedia dell’arte. Inspirée du récit médiéval, cette adaptation donne vie aux aventures du célèbre goupil rusé dans une forme théâtrale vivante, rythmée et accessible à tous les

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Château de Champagne-Mouton 12 Impasse Saint-Martin Champagne-Mouton 16350 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 02 59 67 40 cie.latoisondor@gmail.com

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English :

Roman de Renart is a 1h10 solo show combining storytelling, masked theater and commedia dell?arte. Inspired by the medieval tale, this adaptation brings to life the adventures of the famous wily wolf in a lively, rhythmic theatrical form accessible to all ages

L’événement Roman de Renart, spectacle solo Champagne-Mouton a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine