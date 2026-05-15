Lamalou-les-Bains

SALON DE LA MAGIE DE MERLIN

Avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27

fin : 2026-06-28

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Rendez-vous à la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains pour un week-end autour des arts divinatoires, thérapies douces et développement personnel.

L’association Art Thérapie vous concocte un programme entre animations enchantées, stand gourmand et tombola gagnante !

Entrée gratuite

Plus d’infos 06 63 92 27 13

Rendez-vous à la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains pour un week-end autour des arts divinatoires, thérapies douces et développement personnel.

L’association Art Thérapie vous concocte un programme entre animations enchantées, stand gourmand et tombola gagnante !

Entrée gratuite

Plus d’infos 06 63 92 27 13 .

Avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 63 92 27 13

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Rendezvous at the Salle des Fêtes of Lamalou-les-Bains for a weekend around divinatory arts, soft therapies and personal development.

The association Art Thérapie concocts a program between enchanted animations, gourmet stand and winning tombola!

Free entrance

More info 06 63 92 27 13

L’événement SALON DE LA MAGIE DE MERLIN Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB