SALON DE LA MAGIE DE MERLIN Lamalou-les-Bains
SALON DE LA MAGIE DE MERLIN Lamalou-les-Bains samedi 27 juin 2026.
Lamalou-les-Bains
SALON DE LA MAGIE DE MERLIN
Avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27
fin : 2026-06-28
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Rendez-vous à la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains pour un week-end autour des arts divinatoires, thérapies douces et développement personnel.
L’association Art Thérapie vous concocte un programme entre animations enchantées, stand gourmand et tombola gagnante !
Entrée gratuite
Plus d’infos 06 63 92 27 13
Rendez-vous à la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains pour un week-end autour des arts divinatoires, thérapies douces et développement personnel.
L’association Art Thérapie vous concocte un programme entre animations enchantées, stand gourmand et tombola gagnante !
Entrée gratuite
Plus d’infos 06 63 92 27 13 .
Avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 63 92 27 13
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Rendezvous at the Salle des Fêtes of Lamalou-les-Bains for a weekend around divinatory arts, soft therapies and personal development.
The association Art Thérapie concocts a program between enchanted animations, gourmet stand and winning tombola!
Free entrance
More info 06 63 92 27 13
L’événement SALON DE LA MAGIE DE MERLIN Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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