Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

Salon du bien-être

1 rue P. Debroutelle Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30 2026-05-31

40 exposants du bien-être.

Ateliers et conférences gratuites.

Buvette, crêpes et pâtisseries sur place.

Entrée gratuite Tombola.

Organisé par le Club de Gym et d’entretien.

SAMEDI 30 MAI

– 13h30 Conférence Communication animale et gestion du deuil animalier (1h) avec Isabelle MALIVOIR (soins animaliers)

– 14h30 Conférence Au delà de l’espoir, contact défunt (photo conseillée) (1h) avec Allaina VALERIE (médium)

– 15h30 Conférence L’énergétique chinoise et la vibration tissulaire (45 min) avec Myriam OGER (médecine chinoise)

– 17h30 Conférence Relaxation sonore aux bols tibétains (1h) avec Fanny COURTIN (sonothérapeute).

DIMANCHE 31 MAI

– 11h Conférence La symbolique des nombres (1h) avec Hervé PRUVOT (numérologue)

– 12h Atelier Yoga du rire (45 min) avec Viriginie BOUCHER (sophrologue)

– 13h45 Conférence Révéler sa beauté l’harmonie entre bien-être et l’image de soi (45 min) avec Cynthia LOURDEL (consultante en image)

– 14h30 Conférence Révéler sa lumière de la beauté extérieure à l’équilibre intérieur Bio-Well (1h) avec Laetitia CORNU (MParis)

– 15h30 Conférence Communiquer avec son animal intuitivement (1h) avec Isabelle MALIVOIR (soins animaliers)

– 16h30 Atelier Art thérapie si j’étais… (1h) avec Pascale MICHEL-GAFFEE (animatrice de journal créatif).

40 exposants du bien-être.

Ateliers et conférences gratuites.

Buvette, crêpes et pâtisseries sur place.

Entrée gratuite Tombola.

Organisé par le Club de Gym et d’entretien.

SAMEDI 30 MAI

– 13h30 Conférence Communication animale et gestion du deuil animalier (1h) avec Isabelle MALIVOIR (soins animaliers)

– 14h30 Conférence Au delà de l’espoir, contact défunt (photo conseillée) (1h) avec Allaina VALERIE (médium)

– 15h30 Conférence L’énergétique chinoise et la vibration tissulaire (45 min) avec Myriam OGER (médecine chinoise)

– 17h30 Conférence Relaxation sonore aux bols tibétains (1h) avec Fanny COURTIN (sonothérapeute).

DIMANCHE 31 MAI

– 11h Conférence La symbolique des nombres (1h) avec Hervé PRUVOT (numérologue)

– 12h Atelier Yoga du rire (45 min) avec Viriginie BOUCHER (sophrologue)

– 13h45 Conférence Révéler sa beauté l’harmonie entre bien-être et l’image de soi (45 min) avec Cynthia LOURDEL (consultante en image)

– 14h30 Conférence Révéler sa lumière de la beauté extérieure à l’équilibre intérieur Bio-Well (1h) avec Laetitia CORNU (MParis)

– 15h30 Conférence Communiquer avec son animal intuitivement (1h) avec Isabelle MALIVOIR (soins animaliers)

– 16h30 Atelier Art thérapie si j’étais… (1h) avec Pascale MICHEL-GAFFEE (animatrice de journal créatif). .

1 rue P. Debroutelle Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly 80880 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 16 49 12 23 evelyne.gignon@gmail.com

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English :

40 wellness exhibitors.

Free workshops and conferences.

Refreshments, crêpes and pastries on site.

Free admission Tombola.

Organized by the Club de Gym et d’entretien.

SATURDAY MAY 30:

– 1:30 pm: Conference Animal communication and grief management (1h) with Isabelle MALIVOIR (animal care)

– 2:30 pm: Conference Beyond hope, contact with the deceased (photo recommended) (1h) with Allaina VALERIE (medium)

– 3:30 pm: Conference Chinese energy and tissue vibration (45 min) with Myriam OGER (Chinese medicine)

– 5:30pm: Sound relaxation with Tibetan bowls (1h) with Fanny COURTIN (sound therapist).

SUNDAY MAY 31

– 11am: Lecture La symbolique des nombres (1h) with Hervé PRUVOT (numerologist)

– 12pm: Laughter Yoga workshop (45 min) with Viriginie BOUCHER (sophrologist)

– 1:45pm: Conference Revealing your beauty: harmony between well-being and self-image (45 min) with Cynthia LOURDEL (image consultant)

– 2:30 p.m.: Conference Revealing your light: from outer beauty to inner balance Bio-Well (1h) with Laetitia CORNU (MParis)

– 3:30 pm: Conference Communicating with your animal intuitively (1h) with Isabelle MALIVOIR (animal care)

– 4:30 pm: Workshop Art therapy: if I were… (1h) with Pascale MICHEL-GAFFEE (creative journal facilitator).

L’événement Salon du bien-être Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS