Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

Stages Multisports Enfants

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 40 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-25 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-25 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-25

Envie d’occuper vos enfants pendant votre séjour ou week-end prolongé ?

Côte & Sport 360 à la solution !

Stages multisports rime avec week-end dynamique !

20€ la séance, possibilité de faire les deux jours (c’est même recommandé) pour encore plus de découverte.

Envie d’occuper vos enfants pendant votre séjour ou week-end prolongé ?

Côte & Sport 360 à la solution !

Stages multisports rime avec week-end dynamique !

20€ la séance, possibilité de faire les deux jours (c’est même recommandé) pour encore plus de découverte. .

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly 80880 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 08 68 73 81 evenement@cotesport360.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Want to keep your children occupied during your stay or long weekend?

Côte & Sport 360 has the solution!

Multisport camps and dynamic weekends!

20? per session, with the option of doing both days (even recommended) for even more discovery.

L’événement Stages Multisports Enfants Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS