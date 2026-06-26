Castelnou

SALON DU LIVRE

Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-12 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-12

Dans le cadre enchanteur du village historique de Castelnou, ce salon du livre réunit auteurs, illustrateurs et lecteurs pour une journée placée sous le signe de la découverte, du partage et de la culture.

Animations, jeux de rôle et ambiance familia…

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Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 72

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Set in the enchanting surroundings of the historic village of Castelnou, this book fair brings together authors, illustrators, and readers for a day dedicated to discovery, sharing, and culture.

Activities, role-playing games, and a family-friendly atmosphere…

L’événement SALON DU LIVRE Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR