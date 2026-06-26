SALON DU LIVRE Castelnou
SALON DU LIVRE Castelnou dimanche 12 juillet 2026.
Castelnou
SALON DU LIVRE
Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-12 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-12 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-12
Dans le cadre enchanteur du village historique de Castelnou, ce salon du livre réunit auteurs, illustrateurs et lecteurs pour une journée placée sous le signe de la découverte, du partage et de la culture.
Animations, jeux de rôle et ambiance familia…
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Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 72
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Set in the enchanting surroundings of the historic village of Castelnou, this book fair brings together authors, illustrators, and readers for a day dedicated to discovery, sharing, and culture.
Activities, role-playing games, and a family-friendly atmosphere…
L’événement SALON DU LIVRE Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
À voir aussi à Castelnou (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU AUTOMNE Castelnou 22 octobre 2026
- LES ENIGMES DU CHÂTEAU Castelnou 24 octobre 2026
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU HIVER Castelnou 26 décembre 2026