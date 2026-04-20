Perpignan

SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, visite flash spectacle théâtral musical a lieu pour évoquer la légende liée à cette date.

.

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, a flash visit theatrical musical show takes place to evoke the legend linked to this date.

L’événement SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par CDT66