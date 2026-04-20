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SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan

SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan

SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan samedi 25 avril 2026.

Adresse : 21 Rue Mailly

Ville : 66000 Perpignan

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 25 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 25 avril 2026

Tarif : 12 12 12 Tarif réduit Tarif réduit

Perpignan

SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25
fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :
2026-04-25

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, visite flash spectacle théâtral musical a lieu pour évoquer la légende liée à cette date.
  .

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, a flash visit theatrical musical show takes place to evoke the legend linked to this date.

L’événement SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par CDT66

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)