SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan
SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan samedi 25 avril 2026.
Perpignan
SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25
fin : 2026-04-25
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, visite flash spectacle théâtral musical a lieu pour évoquer la légende liée à cette date.
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21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, a flash visit theatrical musical show takes place to evoke the legend linked to this date.
L’événement SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par CDT66
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