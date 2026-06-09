Sarrancolin et son passé industriel SARRANCOLIN Sarrancolin

Sarrancolin

Sarrancolin et son passé industriel

SARRANCOLIN RDV Place du vivier (sous la halle) Sarrancolin Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-18 14:00:00

fin : 2026-10-18 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-18

Avec l’arrivée du train à la fin du XIXe siècle, ce bourg médiéval a connu un développement économique et industriel important au cours du XXe siècle. Aujourd’hui, ce patrimoine industriel fait partie intégrante du paysage.

.

SARRANCOLIN RDV Place du vivier (sous la halle) Sarrancolin 65410 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 98 42 46

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

With the arrival of the railway at the end of the 19th century, this medieval town underwent significant economic and industrial development during the 20th century. Today, this industrial heritage is an integral part of the landscape.

L’événement Sarrancolin et son passé industriel Sarrancolin a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par Pays d’art et d’histoire des vallées d’Aure et du Louron|CDT65