Scènes d’été Trinix Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime

2025 a marqué un tournant pour TRINIX un Zénith de Paris complet, la sortie de leur album Origin et une tournée qui confirme leur statut de duo incontournable de la scène électro française.

2025 marked a turning point for TRINIX: a sold-out Zénith de Paris, the release of their album Origin, and a tour that confirms their status as an essential French electro duo.



With over one billion streams, 10 million social media followers, and the title of the most-followed French DJ duo in the world, TRINIX has established themselves as one of the most unifying electro projects of their generation. Their community, built through creative content and a daily presence on platforms, extends the strong bond they maintain with their audience during their live shows on an international scale.



Already certified platinum with the track “Emorio” and diamond on several other songs, the duo continues to stack successes, both in streaming and on stage. After selling out L’Olympia and the Zénith de Paris, TRINIX has performed on the biggest French and European stages (Tomorrowland, Solidays, Vieilles Charrues, Paléo…), always with the same contagious energy and an exceptional live experience.



The album Origin carries forward the momentum launched by the success of “Vaitimbora,” which became a worldwide phenomenon: Top 10 on Shazam Global, charted in more than 70 countries, and #1 electro track on platforms. This hit allowed them to enter the top 10 most-streamed French DJs in the world. It perfectly embodies the duo’s approach: breaking the rules, connecting cultures, bringing audiences together, and making people dance without borders.

