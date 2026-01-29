Scènes d’été Zaz Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime

Scènes d’été Zaz

Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-27 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-27

Date(s) :

2026-07-27

Depuis Je veux en 2010, ZAZ s’est imposée comme une voix unique de la scène musicale, mêlant pop, chanson française et jazz avec une intensité rare.

.

Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Summer Scenes Zaz

Since Je veux in 2010, ZAZ has established herself as a unique voice in the music scene, blending pop, French chanson, and jazz with rare intensity.



Her distinctive voice and authentic universe have won the hearts of thousands of fans around the world.

In 2025, she returns with her sixth album, intimate and deeply human—a record praised by critics and loved by the public. Supported by a sold-out tour across the world, ZAZ is also set to light up festivals this summer.

On stage, she is both generous and moving, able to convey electrifying energy while touching audiences deeply. A ZAZ performance is a unique experience, full of emotion and sincerity.

L’événement Scènes d’été Zaz Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime