Semi-Marathon International de Nice

Nice Alpes-Maritimes

Début : 2026-04-19

fin : 2026-04-19

2026-04-19

Chaque année, des milliers de coureurs venus des quatre coins du pays et du monde entier se retrouvent sur la célèbre Prom’ pour courir le Semi-Marathon International de Nice.

Nice 06000 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 93 26 19 12 communication@azur-sport.org

English : Semi-Marathon International de Nice

Every year, thousands of runners from all over the country and the world gather on the famous Prom’ to run the Nice International Half Marathon.

