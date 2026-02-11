Semi-Marathon International de Nice Nice
Semi-Marathon International de Nice
Nice Alpes-Maritimes
Début : 2026-04-19
fin : 2026-04-19
2026-04-19
Chaque année, des milliers de coureurs venus des quatre coins du pays et du monde entier se retrouvent sur la célèbre Prom’ pour courir le Semi-Marathon International de Nice.
Nice 06000 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 93 26 19 12 communication@azur-sport.org
English : Semi-Marathon International de Nice
Every year, thousands of runners from all over the country and the world gather on the famous Prom’ to run the Nice International Half Marathon.
