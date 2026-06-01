Séminaire thématique BIS2 – Atlas single-cell et méthodes de déconvolution : leçons apprises et défis, Amphitheâtre – Centre de Lutte Contre le Cancer Eugène Marquis, Rennes
Séminaire thématique BIS2 – Atlas single-cell et méthodes de déconvolution : leçons apprises et défis, Amphitheâtre – Centre de Lutte Contre le Cancer Eugène Marquis, Rennes jeudi 4 juin 2026.
Séminaire thématique BIS2 – Atlas single-cell et méthodes de déconvolution : leçons apprises et défis Jeudi 4 juin, 09h00 Amphitheâtre – Centre de Lutte Contre le Cancer Eugène Marquis Ille-et-Vilaine
Veuillez noter que le nombre de places est limité. Merci de vous inscrire.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-04T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-04T12:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-04T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-04T12:30:00+02:00
PROGRAM
9:00 – 9:10 | Introduction
IGDR
9:10 – 9:40 Lucie Lamothe (Invited speaker, UGA UMR 5217, LIG, Grenoble)
- “A consensus-driven framework for building and sharing single-cell atlases applied to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma”
9:40 – 9:55 Luna Devemy (IGDR / Institut du Thorax, Nantes)
- “Understanding the protective effects of oleic acid in obese mice through single-nucleus reference-based deconvolution”
Institut Agro – PEGASE, INRAE
9:55 – 10:10 Fabien Degalez
- “Generation of a single-nucleus atlas of the adult chicken liver: impact of genome annotations and resolution approaches”
10:10 – 10:25 Guillaume Cossard
- “Single-cell guided deconvolution of RNAseq data from liver tissue of egg-laying hens: optimisation with benchmark data”
10:30 – 11:00 Coffee break
Oncogenesis, Stress & Signaling (OSS)
11:00 – 11:20 Flavie Benard (OMICs team, Inserm U1242, Université de Rennes)
- “Defining malignant cell states in glioblastoma by comparing gene signatures and scoring tools in published transcriptomics (single-cell and spatial) datasets”
MOBIDIC
11:20 – 11:50 Charles Brottier & Judikael Saout (Laboratoire SITI / Inserm U1236)
- “Deconvolution in Follicular Lymphoma : The Interplay Between Single-Cell References and Deconvolution Approaches”
11:50 – 12:10 Valentin Isen & Valeria Chahwan (Inserm U1236)
- “Integrating without erasing biological variations: how to build and transfer an atlas with strong batch effects”
12:10 – 12:15 Concluding remarks
Contact: Yuna Blum
Télécharger l’affiche
Amphitheâtre – Centre de Lutte Contre le Cancer Eugène Marquis Centre Eugène Marquis Rennes Rennes 35000 Villejean – Beauregard Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://framaforms.org/registration-to-the-seminar-single-cell-atlas-deconvolution-lessons-learned-and-challenges »}] [{« link »: « https://igdr.univ-rennes.fr/yuna-blum-0 »}, {« link »: « https://igdr.univ-rennes.fr/sites/igdr.univ-rennes.fr/files/medias/files/Affiche_BIS2_June2026.pdf »}]
Organisé par l’axe transversal BIS2, cet événement est parrainé par l’IGDR. Biologie Santé
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