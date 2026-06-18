Claveyson

Soirée Latino SBK

L’Atelier du Vie’llage Claveyson Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Venez partager, danser et vous éclater lors de cette soirée Latino SBK en plein air, animée par Deborah.

Au programme initiation Bachata ouverte à tous, suivie d’une soirée dansante Salsa, Bachata et Kizomba, tous niveaux acceptés, même les débutants !

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L’Atelier du Vie’llage Claveyson 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 68 23 75

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English :

Come share, dance, and have a blast at this outdoor Latino SBK night, hosted by Deborah.

On the program: a Bachata workshop open to everyone, followed by a dance party featuring Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba—all skill levels welcome, even beginners!

L’événement Soirée Latino SBK Claveyson a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche