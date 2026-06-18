Soirée Latino SBK Claveyson
Soirée Latino SBK Claveyson vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Claveyson
Soirée Latino SBK
L’Atelier du Vie’llage Claveyson Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Venez partager, danser et vous éclater lors de cette soirée Latino SBK en plein air, animée par Deborah.
Au programme initiation Bachata ouverte à tous, suivie d’une soirée dansante Salsa, Bachata et Kizomba, tous niveaux acceptés, même les débutants !
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L’Atelier du Vie’llage Claveyson 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 68 23 75
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come share, dance, and have a blast at this outdoor Latino SBK night, hosted by Deborah.
On the program: a Bachata workshop open to everyone, followed by a dance party featuring Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba—all skill levels welcome, even beginners!
L’événement Soirée Latino SBK Claveyson a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche
À voir aussi à Claveyson (Drôme)
- Marché au village Claveyson 25 juillet 2026
- La compagnie Péricard chante Johnny Hallyday Claveyson 28 août 2026