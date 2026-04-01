Artagnan

Soirée Théâtre

Salle Canal ARTAGNAN Artagnan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-18 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

L’Association Culturelle d’Artagnan vous propose une Soirée théâtre

La femme changée en renard .

Très librement inspiré du premier roman de l’auteur anglais David Garnett, Lady Into Fox .

Une partie de chasse en forêt. Un cri. Lorsque l’homme se retourne, sa femme s’est métamorphosée en renarde. Pour lui, cet événement si extraordinaire ne change rien, ou presque. Il continue de vivre avec cet être étrange, et surtout de l’aimer, pour le meilleur et pour le pire. Mais la femme renarde tend à devenir totalement animale, oubliant ses bonnes manières d’épouse idéale .

Entrée libre participation .

Salle Canal ARTAGNAN Artagnan 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 51 19 77 77 artagnan.cne@wanadoo.fr

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English :

The Association Culturelle d’Artagnan proposes an evening of theater:

Lady Into Fox.

Loosely inspired by English author David Garnett’s first novel, Lady Into Fox .

A hunting party in the forest. A shout. When the man turns around, his wife has turned into a fox. For him, this extraordinary event changes little or nothing. He continues to live with this strange creature, and above all to love her, for better or for worse. But the fox woman tends to become totally animalized, forgetting her good manners as an ideal wife .

L’événement Soirée Théâtre Artagnan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65