Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS Secondigny

SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS Secondigny

SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS Secondigny samedi 24 octobre 2026.

Ville : 79130 Secondigny

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : samedi 24 octobre 2026

Fin : samedi 24 octobre 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Secondigny

SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS

Secondigny Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-24 09:00:00
fin : 2026-10-24

Date(s) :
2026-10-24

Matinée de découverte et de reconnaissance des champignons. Covoiturage possible depuis Bressuire et Cerizay.

Sur inscription. Lieu fournis lors de l’inscription.   .

Secondigny 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 81 19 04  communication@bocagepaysbranche.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS

L’événement SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS Secondigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Secondigny (Deux-Sèvres)