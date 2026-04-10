SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS Secondigny
SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS Secondigny samedi 24 octobre 2026.
Secondigny
SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS
Secondigny Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-24 09:00:00
fin : 2026-10-24
Date(s) :
2026-10-24
Matinée de découverte et de reconnaissance des champignons. Covoiturage possible depuis Bressuire et Cerizay.
Sur inscription. Lieu fournis lors de l’inscription. .
Secondigny 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 81 19 04 communication@bocagepaysbranche.fr
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English : SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS
L’événement SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS Secondigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
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