Secondigny

SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS

Secondigny Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-24 09:00:00

fin : 2026-10-24

Date(s) :

2026-10-24

Matinée de découverte et de reconnaissance des champignons. Covoiturage possible depuis Bressuire et Cerizay.

Sur inscription. Lieu fournis lors de l’inscription. .

Secondigny 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 81 19 04 communication@bocagepaysbranche.fr

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English : SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS

L’événement SORTIE NATURE SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS Secondigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par CC Parthenay Gâtine