SORTIE VTT ACCOMPAGNÉE Ceilhes-et-Rocozels
SORTIE VTT ACCOMPAGNÉE Ceilhes-et-Rocozels mercredi 22 juillet 2026.
Ceilhes-et-Rocozels
SORTIE VTT ACCOMPAGNÉE
Plan d’eau Le Bouloc Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault
Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-07-22 2026-08-02
Sortie VTT à Ceilhes et Rocozels, encadrée par un guide diplômé.
Maris est titulaire d’une licence STPAS Entraineur sportif, d’une licence STAPS Enseignant en activité physique adaptée à la santé et d’un équivalent en DE VTT
Matériel non compris possibilité de location à la boutique ou à l’Hôtel d’Avène
Durée 2h. Prix 16€/pers.
Inscriptions obligatoire 04 67 23 46 97 ou au 06 52 85 47 22
Sortie VTT à Ceilhes et Rocozels, encadrée par un guide diplômé.
Maris est titulaire d’une licence STPAS Entraineur sportif, d’une licence STAPS Enseignant en activité physique adaptée à la santé et d’un équivalent en DE VTT
Matériel non compris possibilité de location à la boutique ou à l’Hôtel d’Avène
Durée 2h. Prix 16€/pers.
Inscriptions obligatoire 04 67 23 46 97 ou au 06 52 85 47 22 .
Plan d’eau Le Bouloc Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 46 97 maris.allie@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Mountain bike outing in Ceilhes and Rocozels, supervised by a qualified guide.
Maris holds a STPAS sports trainer licence, a STAPS teaching licence in physical activity adapted to health and a DE VTT equivalent
Equipment not included: can be hired from the boutique or Hôtel d’Avène
Duration: 2 hours. Price 16?/pers.
Registration required 04 67 23 46 97 or 06 52 85 47 22
L’événement SORTIE VTT ACCOMPAGNÉE Ceilhes-et-Rocozels a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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