Spectacle de Stand Up de la CCCE #1 Hettange-Grande
Spectacle de Stand Up de la CCCE #1 Hettange-Grande jeudi 30 avril 2026.
Hettange-Grande
Spectacle de Stand Up de la CCCE #1
1 Place René Medernach Hettange-Grande Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-04-30 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-30
Date(s) :
2026-04-30
Rires, interactions et énergie contagieuse sont au programme !
Avec David Voinson et Léana Montana, stars des réseaux sociaux, ou encore Timothé Poissonnet, Tristan Lucas, sans oublier Julien Strelzyk, figure incontournable de la scène locale. Chacun avec son univers, son énergie et son style, tous partagent un objectif commun vous offrir une soirée mémorable, authentique et au plus proche du public. Un plateau qui promet un tour d’horizon du meilleur de l’humour contemporain ! Inscription obligatoire sur Weezevent. Spectacle conseillé aux plus de 9 ans. Petite restauration assurée par l’Association des Parents d’élèves du groupe Pasteur. Pour plus d’informations, rendez-vous sur ccce.fr.Tout public
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1 Place René Medernach Hettange-Grande 57330 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 05 60 accueil@cc-ce.com
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English :
Laughter, interaction and contagious energy are the order of the day!
With Social networking stars David Voinson and Léana Montana, Timothé Poissonnet and Tristan Lucas, not forgetting Julien Strelzyk, a key figure on the local scene. Each with their own universe, energy and style, they all share a common goal: to offer you a memorable, authentic evening, as close to the audience as possible. A line-up that promises an overview of the best in contemporary humor! Registration required on Weezevent. Show recommended for ages 9 and over. Catering provided by the Association des Parents d’élèves du groupe Pasteur. For more information, visit ccce.fr.
L’événement Spectacle de Stand Up de la CCCE #1 Hettange-Grande a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS
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