Spectacle jeunesse Alexis l’aventurière Complexe de Bétange Florange

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Florange

Spectacle jeunesse Alexis l’aventurière

Complexe de Bétange 16 rue de l’étoile Florange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-16 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-16 2026-08-23

Au programme de ce rendez-vous Alexis l’aventurière. Alexis, aventurière peu téméraire, part avec son ami le rat Théodule à la recherche du rare escargot doré de Wapitipa dans la forêt enchantée de Kulaï-Nini. Mais une tempête les égare, puis Théodule est enlevé par un oiseau géant. Alors que tout semble perdu, l’escargot tant convoité apparaît et tente de sauver les deux amis des dangers de la forêt.

Comédie musicale pour les 3 à 10 ans.Enfants

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Complexe de Bétange 16 rue de l’étoile Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 57 36 03

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English :

On the agenda for this episode: Alexis the Adventurer. %AB Alexis, a somewhat reckless adventurer, sets off with his friend, the rat Théodule, in search of the rare golden snail of Wapitipa in the enchanted forest of Kula-Nini. But a storm leads them astray, and then Théodule is carried off by a giant bird. Just when all seems lost, the much-coveted snail appears and tries to save the two friends from the dangers of the forest. %BB

A musical comedy for children ages 3 to 10.

L’événement Spectacle jeunesse Alexis l’aventurière Florange a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME