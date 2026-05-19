Commercy

Spectacle Le sonneur à ventre jaune

Commercy Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

13

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-19 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-19 21:40:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-19

Avec le retour de l’été s’achève cette saison 2025-2026, riche en découvertes. Avant d’aborder la prochaine, et pour terminer en beauté, nous vous proposons de nous rejoindre le vendredi 19 juin, sous les arbres majestueux du parc des Roises (repli en salle en cas de mauvais temps), pour découvrir une créature discrète le crapaud sonneur à ventre jaune.

La Compagnie Demain il fera jour a concocté, à la demande du département des sciences de l’Université de Reims, une petite merveille de théâtre, à la fois humoristique et passionnante.

Un comédien virtuose à l’énergie débordante, Vincent Clergironnet, fait surgir une galerie de personnages chasseur, promeneur, vététiste, exploitant forestier, agent de l’ONF, agriculteur… qui se penchent sur les mœurs particulières de ce petit amphibien. Ils commencent par s’affronter, chacun défendant ses intérêts, pour finir par s’unir dans un bel élan citoyen afin de protéger ce batracien. Une musicienne accompagne le spectacle en direct et lui donne un souffle inattendu, porté par cette épopée minuscule.

En lever de rideau, la Cie Panarts, en résidence sur le territoire de la Codecom, proposera un moment de chorégraphie aérienne dans les arbres du parc, mêlant audace et délicatesse parfaitement assumées.

Quand ? Vendredi 19 juin à 20 h 30 Durée 1 h 10

Qui ? Tout public à partir de 7 ans.

Où ? Parc des Roises

Tarifs ? 13 € | 10 € | 5 € | Pass’ à Com 2 €

Billetterie en ligne sur le site internet HelloAsso

Informations au 03 29 91 23 88 ou sur www.omacommercy.frTout public

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Commercy 55200 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 91 23 88 omareservation@gmail.com

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English :

With the return of summer, the 2025-2026 season, rich in discoveries, comes to an end. Before tackling the next one, and to end on a high note, we invite you to join us on Friday June 19, under the majestic trees of the Parc des Roises (indoor retreat in case of bad weather), to discover a discreet creature: the yellow-bellied toad.

The Compagnie Demain il fera jour has concocted, at the request of the science department of the University of Reims, a little marvel of theater, both humorous and fascinating.

A virtuoso actor of boundless energy, Vincent Clergironnet, conjures up a gallery of characters hunter, walker, mountain biker, forester, NFB agent, farmer who examine the peculiar habits of this small amphibian. At first, they confront each other, each defending his or her own interests, before finally uniting in a spirit of civic-mindedness to protect this amphibian. A live musician accompanies the show, giving it an unexpected breath of fresh air as this tiny epic unfolds.

As a curtain-raiser, Cie Panarts, in residence on the Codecom territory, will offer a moment of aerial choreography in the trees of the park, combining audacity and delicacy perfectly assumed.

When? Friday June 19 at 8:30 p.m. Duration 1 hr 10 min

Who? All ages 7 and up.

Where ? Parc des Roises

Prices ? 13 ? | 10 ? | 5 ? | Pass? à Com 2 ?

Online ticketing on the HelloAsso website

Information on 03 29 91 23 88 or www.omacommercy.fr

L’événement Spectacle Le sonneur à ventre jaune Commercy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT COMMERCY VOID VAUCOULEURS