Saint-Cyprien

SPECTACLES VIVANTS

Quai Arthur Rimbaud au port Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-03 21:30:00

fin : 2026-08-03

Date(s) :

2026-08-03

{ summary : Au port de Saint‑Cyprien, la compagnie Picto Facto anime des déambulations artistiques spectaculaires, offrant des moments d’émerveillement à partager en famille; d’autres spectacles se déroulent les 27 juillet, 3, 10 et 17 août avec différentes compagnies. }

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Quai Arthur Rimbaud au port Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33

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English :

{ summary : At the port of Saint-Cyprien, the Picto Facto company is staging spectacular street performances, offering moments of wonder to share with the whole family; other shows will take place on July 27 and August 3, 10, and 17, featuring various companies. }

L’événement SPECTACLES VIVANTS Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT DE SAINT CYPRIEN