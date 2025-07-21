Stage de couture Bazart Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val

Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val

Stage de couture

Bazart 13 rue st angel Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val Tarn-et-Garonne

Tarif : – – EUR

50€

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2026-08-21 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Ici, vous venez coudre les mains dans les poches car tout le matériel est inclus.

Vous avez le choix entre différents objets à fabriquer,

Le plus dur finalement va être de choisir! (Sauf si vous avez fini plus tôt !)

Débutants bienvenus!

.

Bazart 13 rue st angel Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val 82140 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 13 75 64 78 unikateliercouture@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Here, you can sew with your hands in your pockets, as all materials are included.

You have a choice of different objects to make,

In the end, the hardest part is choosing! (Unless you finished early!)

Beginners welcome!

L’événement Stage de couture Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par Office de Tourisme Causses et Gorges de l’Aveyron