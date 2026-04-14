Stage de tricot à la machine, Objectif Laine, Génolhac

Stage de tricot à la machine 24 – 26 avril Objectif Laine Gard

210 €

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-24T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-24T12:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-26T13:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-26T17:00:00+02:00

Objectif Laine 3 Grand Rue, 30450 Génolhac Génolhac 30450 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.objectiflaine.com »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 81 45 74 60 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « objectiflaine@gmail.com »}]

Débutants. Montage des mailles, tricotage, augmentations, diminutions, rabattage. Stage Laine