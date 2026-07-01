STAGE ENTRELACS ROMANS ET LETTRINES ROMANES SUR CARREAUX DE TERRE SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
lundi 20 juillet 2026 · SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES · Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Informations pratiques
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
STAGE ENTRELACS ROMANS ET LETTRINES ROMANES SUR CARREAUX DE TERRE
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES LES OLIVETAINS Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 14:30:00
fin : 2026-07-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
Venez découvrir l’art des entrelacs romans et des lettrines romanes dans un cadre patrimonial exceptionnel !
Animé par VÉRO MARCHAND, céramiste plastic
Réservations et renseignements 05 61 95 44 44
olivetains@tourismehg.com
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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES LES OLIVETAINS Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 44 44
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English :
Come discover the art of Romanesque interlacing and Romanesque initials in an exceptional historic setting!
Led by VÉRO MARCHAND, ceramic artist
Reservations and information: 05 61 95 44 44
olivetains@tourismehg.com
L’événement STAGE ENTRELACS ROMANS ET LETTRINES ROMANES SUR CARREAUX DE TERRE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
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