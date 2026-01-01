Thé Dansant Châteauroux

Thé Dansant Châteauroux mardi 20 janvier 2026.

Avenue Daniel Bernardet Châteauroux Indre

L’association 55 et + vous propose un thé dansant animé par Manu Blanchet
La galette des rois est offerte ! 12  .

Avenue Daniel Bernardet Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 61 05 55 

The 55+ association invites you to a tea dance hosted by Manu Blanchet

L’événement Thé Dansant Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme