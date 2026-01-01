Thé Dansant Châteauroux
Thé Dansant Châteauroux mardi 20 janvier 2026.
Thé Dansant
Avenue Daniel Bernardet Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-01-20
fin : 2026-01-20
Date(s) :
2026-01-20
L’association 55 et + vous propose un thé dansant animé par Manu Blanchet
La galette des rois est offerte ! 12 .
Avenue Daniel Bernardet Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 61 05 55
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The 55+ association invites you to a tea dance hosted by Manu Blanchet
L’événement Thé Dansant Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme