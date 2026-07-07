TOURNOI DE TENNIS JEUNES PAR POULES VENDREDI 31 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
TOURNOI DE TENNIS JEUNES PAR POULES VENDREDI 31 JUILLET
Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 13:30:00
fin : 2026-07-31 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Compétition amicale non homologuée.
13H45 accueil et explication des formats de match
14H Matchs par poules (environ 4 matchs par joueur)
16H45 Remise des prix pour tous les participants + goûter.
Inscription au +33 (0)6.80.90.04.36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com De 8 à 16 ans 20 pers. max.
.
Avenue Jean Paul Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 pierricktennis66@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Friendly, unofficial tournament.
1:45 p.m.: Welcome and explanation of match formats
2:00 p.m.: Group matches (approximately 4 matches per player)
4:45 p.m.: Awards ceremony for all participants + refreshments.
Register by calling +33 (0)6.80.90.04.36 or emailing pierricktennis66@gmail.com Ages 8–16 20 people max.
L’événement TOURNOI DE TENNIS JEUNES PAR POULES VENDREDI 31 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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